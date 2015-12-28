Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)
DOM.L on London Stock Exchange
329.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
329.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.70 (+1.14%)
3.70 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
325.30
325.30
Open
327.60
327.60
Day's High
329.00
329.00
Day's Low
325.30
325.30
Volume
2,091,742
2,091,742
Avg. Vol
3,853,402
3,853,402
52-wk High
394.70
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80
255.80
- Will Your Oil And Gas Trust Survive To See Higher Prices?
- Dominion Update: Termination Approaching - Worth $0.08/share
- Retirees: The Risks, Dangers And Advantages Of Reaching For Yield: Part 2B
- 16.22% More Gains By 5 Top Yield Sector Leader Dogs With Highest Yield, Lowest Price As Of September 30, 2016
- 10 'Bad Boy' Dividend Dogs Average 27% Yield Come 9/30/16
- Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Facing Termination And Severe Impairment - Units Worth $0.40 With 75% Downside