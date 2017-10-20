Edition:
United States

Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,816.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

115.00 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
12,701.00
Open
12,750.00
Day's High
13,040.00
Day's Low
12,601.00
Volume
473,232
Avg. Vol
155,282
52-wk High
17,380.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00

Market Views

» More DSTJ.J Market Views