Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
DTEGn.DE on Xetra
15.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.36%)
€0.05 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€15.35
€15.35
Open
€15.44
€15.44
Day's High
€15.48
€15.48
Day's Low
€15.35
€15.35
Volume
8,091,888
8,091,888
Avg. Vol
9,708,333
9,708,333
52-wk High
€18.15
€18.15
52-wk Low
€14.15
€14.15
- Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 83 Increases Expected By The End Of December
- What Happened In September: Are The Good Old Days Returning?
- Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update
- UTG: Good Trade, Issues As An Investment
- Constructing A Successful Long-Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 2 - Installing The Utilities
- Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update