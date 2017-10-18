Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.36%)
€-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€11.19
€11.19
Open
€11.25
€11.25
Day's High
€11.30
€11.30
Day's Low
€11.08
€11.08
Volume
2,396,623
2,396,623
Avg. Vol
3,310,428
3,310,428
52-wk High
€11.30
€11.30
52-wk Low
€7.33
€7.33
- Fixed Income
- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund: Repositioned For A Quality Distribution?
- Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF?
- The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye
- Monthly Paid Dividends From U.S. Equities And Funds Loom Larger In October
- 'Pigs'