EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
132.25
Open
133.50
Day's High
135.75
Day's Low
133.50
Volume
452,071
Avg. Vol
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

Market Views

