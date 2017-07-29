EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)
EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange
135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+2.08%)
2.75 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
132.25
132.25
Open
133.50
133.50
Day's High
135.75
135.75
Day's Low
133.50
133.50
Volume
452,071
452,071
Avg. Vol
658,907
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00
88.00
