Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)
ELGG.DE on Xetra
25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.92 (+3.71%)
€0.92 (+3.71%)
Prev Close
€24.64
€24.64
Open
€24.61
€24.61
Day's High
€25.56
€25.56
Day's Low
€24.61
€24.61
Volume
37,691
37,691
Avg. Vol
27,955
27,955
52-wk High
€25.60
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01
€13.01
- Samsung's Excellent 401K Plan Pushes the ETF Benchmark Hard
- Wal-Mart Retirement Plan Is Not as Stellar as the Company's Performance
- Bristol-Myers Should Broaden Its 401K Plan Investment Choices
- ETF Cloning of the Schwab Variable Annuities
- ETF Cloning of Fidelity Variable Annuity Portfolios
- United Airlines Upgrades Its 401K Plan