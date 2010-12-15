Edition:
United States

Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

ELGG.DE on Xetra

25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.92 (+3.71%)
Prev Close
€24.64
Open
€24.61
Day's High
€25.56
Day's Low
€24.61
Volume
37,691
Avg. Vol
27,955
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01

Market Views

» More ELGG.DE Market Views