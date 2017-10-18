Edition:
United States

Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$48.47
Open
$48.58
Day's High
$48.75
Day's Low
$48.41
Volume
378,585
Avg. Vol
511,126
52-wk High
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76

Market Views

» More EMA.TO Market Views