Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)
ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€24.13
Open
€24.18
Day's High
€24.32
Day's Low
€24.05
Volume
688,090
Avg. Vol
961,062
52-wk High
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38
