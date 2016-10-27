Edition:
United States

Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€24.13
Open
€24.18
Day's High
€24.32
Day's Low
€24.05
Volume
688,090
Avg. Vol
961,062
52-wk High
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38

Market Views

» More ENAG.MC Market Views