Euronext NV (ENX.PA)
ENX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.88 (+1.69%)
€0.88 (+1.69%)
Prev Close
€52.15
€52.15
Open
€52.39
€52.39
Day's High
€53.03
€53.03
Day's Low
€52.39
€52.39
Volume
118,410
118,410
Avg. Vol
147,102
147,102
52-wk High
€53.48
€53.48
52-wk Low
€33.10
€33.10
- The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2017: Unusual Calm
- Hope For The Best But Prepare For The Worst (With Gold And Munis)
- The Hidden Risk In The Muni Bond Market
- Trump's Tax Plan Could Cost You - Here's What To Do About It
- American Small Businesses Party Like It's 2004
- Trading Exchanges: Who Will Rule The European Markets?