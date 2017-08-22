Edition:
United States

Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO)

ESI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
$6.35
Open
$6.35
Day's High
$6.41
Day's Low
$6.35
Volume
69,484
Avg. Vol
182,321
52-wk High
$10.40
52-wk Low
$6.09

Market Views

» More ESI.TO Market Views