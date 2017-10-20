First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)
FF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
$0.61
Open
$0.63
Day's High
$0.63
Day's Low
$0.61
Volume
189,551
Avg. Vol
1,650,678
52-wk High
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.57
