Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)
FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,730.56ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.44 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
1,738.00
Open
1,737.00
Day's High
1,747.00
Day's Low
1,727.00
Volume
1,464,817
Avg. Vol
2,711,459
52-wk High
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00
