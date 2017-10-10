BBVA Banco Frances SA (FRA.BA)
FRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
125.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
125.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.12%)
$0.15 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$124.85
$124.85
Open
$124.90
$124.90
Day's High
$126.00
$126.00
Day's Low
$123.30
$123.30
Volume
260,387
260,387
Avg. Vol
181,537
181,537
52-wk High
$127.50
$127.50
52-wk Low
$85.05
$85.05
- I Just Bought Francesca's And I Hope It Falls Further
- Francesca's Holdings - The Weighty Ifs Impeding Its Treasure Hunt Aspirations
- Citi Trends: Bucking The Trend
- Francesca's: Growth Is Not Everything
- Francesca's: A Value Trap? Or Are The Collections Being Thrown Out With The Bath Water?
- Francesca's: Negativity All Priced In