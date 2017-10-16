Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)
FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.06%)
$0.03 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$46.78
$46.78
Open
$46.75
$46.75
Day's High
$46.97
$46.97
Day's Low
$46.72
$46.72
Volume
643,238
643,238
Avg. Vol
776,369
776,369
52-wk High
$47.06
$47.06
52-wk Low
$39.58
$39.58
- Fortis (FTS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
- Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - October 16-20
- Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of September 25-29
- Fortis: Reliable Utility Stock For Income Investors
- Fortis (FTS) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - Slideshow
- Emera: Q2 Great, Its Capital Investment Will Drive 8% Dividend Growth Through 2020