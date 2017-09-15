Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)
G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$16.57
Open
$16.65
Day's High
$16.65
Day's Low
$16.51
Volume
996,349
Avg. Vol
2,121,273
52-wk High
$23.35
52-wk Low
$15.56
