Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)
GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$30.70
Open
$30.66
Day's High
$30.84
Day's Low
$30.41
Volume
224,489
Avg. Vol
172,613
52-wk High
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72
