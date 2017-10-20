General Electric Co (GE.N)
GE.N on New York Stock Exchange
23.83USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
