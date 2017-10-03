Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)
GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
5,568.00
5,568.00
Open
5,470.00
5,470.00
Day's High
5,631.00
5,631.00
Day's Low
5,470.00
5,470.00
Volume
979,551
979,551
Avg. Vol
2,190,030
2,190,030
52-wk High
6,215.00
6,215.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00
3,680.00
- Resource Sector Digest: Production Delays Are Very Common In The Mining Sector!
- Use These 3 Small Precious Metals Royalty Companies To Ride The Golden Bull
- Gold Miners Could See Massive Gains
- Summaries Of Several Mining Stocks For Investors - Part 3
- Are Gold Miners Signaling A Gold Breakout?
- Gold Fields Limited 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides