Edition:
United States

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.83 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
$39.19
Open
$39.36
Day's High
$40.09
Day's Low
$39.36
Volume
640,598
Avg. Vol
515,897
52-wk High
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97

Market Views

» More GIL.TO Market Views