Edition:
United States

Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange

627.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
628.00
Open
631.00
Day's High
631.00
Day's Low
624.50
Volume
1,115,615
Avg. Vol
994,833
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00

Market Views

» More GPOR.L Market Views