Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
Open
274.30
Day's High
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
Volume
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
