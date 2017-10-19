Edition:
United States

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

GS.N on New York Stock Exchange

244.73USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.74 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
$239.99
Open
$242.95
Day's High
$245.25
Day's Low
$240.73
Volume
725,309
Avg. Vol
697,520
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$172.51

Market Views

