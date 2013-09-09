Edition:
United States

Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€9.24
Open
€9.24
Day's High
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
Volume
471,594
Avg. Vol
4,825,396
52-wk High
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00

Market Views

» More HAVA.PA Market Views