Havas SA (HAVA.PA)
HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.06%)
€-0.01 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€9.24
€9.24
Open
€9.24
€9.24
Day's High
€9.25
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
€9.23
Volume
471,594
471,594
Avg. Vol
4,825,396
4,825,396
52-wk High
€9.40
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00
€7.00
- Yields Approaching 10% From Bargain Priced Income CEFs: Another Look
- PIMCO And Doubleline Income CEFs: 7.5 To 9.5% Yields At Bargain Prices
- These Higher-Yielding Investments Could Be Spring-Loaded With Upside
- Investors Should Avoid These Best Performing CEFs
- Monthly Income Ideas: 40 Closed-End Funds With 8% To 9% Yields (Part 6)
- High-Yield Bond Fund Alternatives