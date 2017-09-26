Edition:
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

33.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs33.45
Open
Rs33.50
Day's High
Rs33.50
Day's Low
Rs32.70
Volume
976,802
Avg. Vol
5,190,936
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00

Market Views

