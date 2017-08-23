Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)
HMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,615.41ZAc
20 Oct 2017
9,615.41ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.41 (+0.03%)
2.41 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
9,613.00
9,613.00
Open
9,612.00
9,612.00
Day's High
9,658.00
9,658.00
Day's Low
9,577.00
9,577.00
Volume
121,459
121,459
Avg. Vol
421,761
421,761
52-wk High
11,000.00
11,000.00
52-wk Low
8,821.00
8,821.00
