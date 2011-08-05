Edition:
Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange

227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.20 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
232.80
Open
233.50
Day's High
236.30
Day's Low
226.20
Volume
1,010,941
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60

Market Views

