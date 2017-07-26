Edition:
United States

Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
6,315.00
Open
6,260.00
Day's High
6,427.00
Day's Low
6,260.00
Volume
421,120
Avg. Vol
112,463
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00

Market Views

» More HSPJ.J Market Views