Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)
HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
76.00 (+1.20%)
76.00 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
6,315.00
6,315.00
Open
6,260.00
6,260.00
Day's High
6,427.00
6,427.00
Day's Low
6,260.00
6,260.00
Volume
421,120
421,120
Avg. Vol
112,463
112,463
52-wk High
7,300.00
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00
5,502.00
- Pfizer's Worrying Trend
- Upcoming Events - Panel For Epogen Biosimilar And Ocaliva's Lipid Test For Nash
- Abbott: Current Uncertainties Offer A Buying Opportunity
- New Management At ICU Medical Has Produced Positive Results
- Pfizer: 30%+ Discount With 4% Yield
- Premarket Biotech Digest: Trouble For Anticoagulants, Gilead U.S. Hep C Sales