Edition:
United States

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange

657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.50 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
651.00
Open
648.00
Day's High
663.50
Day's Low
648.00
Volume
7,695,942
Avg. Vol
9,840,466
52-wk High
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80

Market Views

» More ICAG.L Market Views