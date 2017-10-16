International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)
ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange
657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.50 (+1.00%)
6.50 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
651.00
651.00
Open
648.00
648.00
Day's High
663.50
663.50
Day's Low
648.00
648.00
Volume
7,695,942
7,695,942
Avg. Vol
9,840,466
9,840,466
52-wk High
672.46
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80
394.80
