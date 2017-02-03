Edition:
United States

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
Open
960.00
Day's High
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
Volume
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

Market Views