Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)
ICP.L on London Stock Exchange
964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+1.15%)
11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
953.50
Open
960.00
960.00
Day's High
966.00
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
948.00
Volume
281,730
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86
584.86
- IC Power, Lima-Based Power Producer, Expected To Price On Thursday
- U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 7-IPO Week Led By Mega REIT And World's Largest For-Profit School
- U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Last 3 IPOs Of 2016 Include Trivago Pricing Down And The Worst First Day Of The Year
- Why Lloyds Banking, Intermediate Capital, and Quindell Portfolio Should Beat the FTSE 100 Today
- Altisource is the Foreclosure Play