Edition:
United States

IMI PLC (IMI.L)

IMI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,225.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,226.00
Open
1,228.00
Day's High
1,236.00
Day's Low
1,212.00
Volume
473,725
Avg. Vol
671,141
52-wk High
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50

Market Views

» More IMI.L Market Views