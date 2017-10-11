Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.67 (+0.87%)
€0.67 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€76.64
€76.64
Open
€76.93
€76.93
Day's High
€77.46
€77.46
Day's Low
€76.93
€76.93
Volume
46,960
46,960
Avg. Vol
88,309
88,309
52-wk High
€81.54
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75
€56.75
