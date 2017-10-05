Informa PLC (INF.L)
INF.L on London Stock Exchange
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
690.50
690.50
Open
692.00
692.00
Day's High
695.00
695.00
Day's Low
689.00
689.00
Volume
1,706,433
1,706,433
Avg. Vol
2,106,775
2,106,775
52-wk High
725.00
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00
480.00
- The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye
- Some Industrial Metals Prices Move Lower - Is North Korea To Blame?
- New Opportunities In ETFs: Listed Infrastructure
- Donnelley Financial Solutions: An Undervalued FinTech Spin-Off
- Breaking Down Q2's Earnings: Tech Steps Up, Energy Comes Around, And Healthcare Sits Up
- CEF Review: Utilities And Infrastructure