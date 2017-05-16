Edition:
United States

International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
191.25
Day's High
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
Volume
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

Market Views

» More IPF.L Market Views