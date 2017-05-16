Edition:
United States

Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)

IPFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
1,600.00
Open
1,584.00
Day's High
1,615.00
Day's Low
1,580.00
Volume
37,603
Avg. Vol
505,615
52-wk High
1,699.00
52-wk Low
1,472.00

Market Views

» More IPFJ.J Market Views