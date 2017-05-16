Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)
IPFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-1.25%)
-20.00 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
1,600.00
1,600.00
Open
1,584.00
1,584.00
Day's High
1,615.00
1,615.00
Day's Low
1,580.00
1,580.00
Volume
37,603
37,603
Avg. Vol
505,615
505,615
52-wk High
1,699.00
1,699.00
52-wk Low
1,472.00
1,472.00
- Financials: A Rising Rate Environment Helps, But Don't Look Past Other Opportunities
- Global Markets Feeling Effects Of China's Financial Crackdown
- Sector Spotlight: Rebirth In Banking?
- Financial Sector Estimate Revisions Still Show Favorable Trends
- Marketplace Roundtable: Taking It To The Bank
- Accounting, Monetarily, For The Global Economy