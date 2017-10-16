Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO)
K.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
$5.38
Open
$5.34
Day's High
$5.41
Day's Low
$5.23
Volume
3,738,288
Avg. Vol
3,079,969
52-wk High
$6.29
52-wk Low
$3.87
