Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO)

K.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.15 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
$5.38
Open
$5.34
Day's High
$5.41
Day's Low
$5.23
Volume
3,738,288
Avg. Vol
3,079,969
52-wk High
$6.29
52-wk Low
$3.87

Market Views

