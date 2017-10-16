Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
LB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
60.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
60.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.03%)
$-0.02 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$60.59
$60.59
Open
$60.63
$60.63
Day's High
$60.83
$60.83
Day's Low
$60.41
$60.41
Volume
48,370
48,370
Avg. Vol
122,076
122,076
52-wk High
$61.67
$61.67
52-wk Low
$48.68
$48.68
- Avoid This Credit Card And Travel Services Company With Poor Total Return
- American Eagle: Still The Best Pick In Retail Apparel
- Avoid This Giant Retailer That Has A Poor, Slow-Growing Dividend
- Total Return Is Fantastic For This Overvalued Credit Card Company
- Tailored Brands - Activists And Value Investors Pay Attention
- Verizon: Steady Income With 3% Dividend Growth