Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)
LLOY.L on London Stock Exchange
67.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
67.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01 (+0.01%)
0.01 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
66.99
66.99
Open
67.25
67.25
Day's High
67.55
67.55
Day's Low
66.90
66.90
Volume
138,803,272
138,803,272
Avg. Vol
167,363,680
167,363,680
52-wk High
73.58
73.58
52-wk Low
53.25
53.25
- European Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Earnings as Fed Prepares for Two-Day Meeting
- Twenty-Five European Banks Fail Stress Test, But Half Have Already Raised New Capital
- European Indices Rise as Scottish Independence Skeptics Win Poll; SAP deal falls flat
- Scotland's Upcoming Referendum on Leaving the United Kingdom Unsettles the Markets
- Eurozone Economies Stagnate, but Markets Shrug Off the Gloom
- Markets Recover a Little, but Portugal Forced to Rescue Banco Espirito Santo