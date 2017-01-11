Alten SA (LTEN.PA)
LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.24 (-0.32%)
€-0.24 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€74.82
€74.82
Open
€74.93
€74.93
Day's High
€75.19
€75.19
Day's Low
€74.16
€74.16
Volume
30,707
30,707
Avg. Vol
33,229
33,229
52-wk High
€82.06
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60
€58.60
- Teradyne Should Redeploy Capital Toward Growth
- Xcerra Waiting For The Next Elevator In The Testing Cycle
- The Market Will Catch Up To Lam Research
- Teradyne: A Relatively Safe Way To Play The Semiconductor Industry
- FormFactor: Probing Investors' Reaction To The Most Recent Quarter -- More Upside To Follow?
- Advantest (ATE) Upgraded From Sell to Hold