Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)
MAB.L on London Stock Exchange
247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
