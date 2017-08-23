Edition:
United States

Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

MAB.L on London Stock Exchange

247.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
247.80
Open
246.60
Day's High
249.00
Day's Low
243.60
Volume
256,026
Avg. Vol
494,141
52-wk High
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00

Market Views

