Edition:
United States

McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

161.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.40 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
160.90
Open
161.90
Day's High
162.40
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
1,501,074
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

Market Views

» More MCS.L Market Views