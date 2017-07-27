Edition:
United States

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)

MEG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$5.38
Open
$5.37
Day's High
$5.43
Day's Low
$5.33
Volume
477,846
Avg. Vol
1,147,610
52-wk High
$9.83
52-wk Low
$3.28

Market Views

» More MEG.TO Market Views