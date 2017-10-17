Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)
MFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
26.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.15%)
$0.04 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$25.98
$25.98
Open
$26.11
$26.11
Day's High
$26.16
$26.16
Day's Low
$25.87
$25.87
Volume
3,788,102
3,788,102
Avg. Vol
3,532,705
3,532,705
52-wk High
$26.16
$26.16
52-wk Low
$18.96
$18.96
- Manulife Financial: Is The Growth Potential Worth The Investment?
- Manulife Financial: Value And Growth Is Not Without Risk In This Insurer
- Manulife Financial's (MFC) CEO Don Guloien on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Canada's Top Insurance Companies: Intact Financial
- Portfolio Review: Q2 2017 Stability Amid Adventures
- 20 Canadian Stocks To Build A High-Quality Portfolio