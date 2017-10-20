Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange
63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.20%)
$0.13 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$63.75
$63.75
Open
$63.81
$63.81
Day's High
$63.99
$63.99
Day's Low
$63.57
$63.57
Volume
3,929,277
3,929,277
Avg. Vol
2,761,567
2,761,567
52-wk High
$66.80
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29
$58.29
