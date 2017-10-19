Edition:
United States

Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

MSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$20.63
Open
$20.50
Day's High
$20.74
Day's Low
$20.00
Volume
163,288
Avg. Vol
43,534
52-wk High
$21.81
52-wk Low
$17.78

Market Views

» More MSI.TO Market Views