Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)
MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
11,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-250.00 (-2.22%)
-250.00 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
11,250.00
11,250.00
Open
11,380.00
11,380.00
Day's High
11,423.00
11,423.00
Day's Low
10,992.00
10,992.00
Volume
277,010
277,010
Avg. Vol
466,548
466,548
52-wk High
15,474.00
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00
9,924.00
