MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)
MSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
35.00 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
3,065.00
Open
3,065.00
Day's High
3,125.00
Day's Low
3,065.00
Volume
804,429
Avg. Vol
497,747
52-wk High
3,125.00
52-wk Low
2,000.00
