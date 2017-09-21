ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)
MT.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
25.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.50 (+2.05%)
€0.50 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
€24.67
€24.67
Open
€25.14
€25.14
Day's High
€25.45
€25.45
Day's Low
€24.93
€24.93
Volume
10,262,557
10,262,557
Avg. Vol
7,609,764
7,609,764
52-wk High
€26.52
€26.52
52-wk Low
€16.46
€16.46
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Considering BP As A Dividend Powerhouse
- Mesabi Trust - Why I See 80% Upside To Conservative Fair Value
- Wall Street Breakfast: It's All About The Fed
- Ferroglobe: Earnings Shifting Into High Gear
- Wall Street Breakfast: Refiners On The Storm
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: Did Norges Bank Cause The PostNL Share Price Crash?