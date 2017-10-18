Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)
MURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,571.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,571.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-24.00 (-1.50%)
-24.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
1,595.00
1,595.00
Open
1,637.00
1,637.00
Day's High
1,670.00
1,670.00
Day's Low
1,571.00
1,571.00
Volume
1,001,189
1,001,189
Avg. Vol
360,072
360,072
52-wk High
1,840.00
1,840.00
52-wk Low
901.00
901.00
