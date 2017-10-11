Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)
NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
305.50INR
19 Oct 2017
305.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.35 (-0.44%)
Rs-1.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs306.85
Rs306.85
Open
Rs308.00
Rs308.00
Day's High
Rs310.50
Rs310.50
Day's Low
Rs303.50
Rs303.50
Volume
15,619
15,619
Avg. Vol
142,690
142,690
52-wk High
Rs379.00
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00
Rs281.00
- NantKwest, NantCell, And Dr. Soon-Shiong's 2020 Cancer Vision
- Four Reasons You Should Buy NantHealth Today
- NantHealth's (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- NantHealth's (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- NantHealth Is Grossly Oversold Following Accusations Of Misleading Investors
- NantHealth (NH) Presents At Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference