NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)
NG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.78%)
$0.04 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$5.16
$5.16
Open
$5.14
$5.14
Day's High
$5.22
$5.22
Day's Low
$5.14
$5.14
Volume
80,195
80,195
Avg. Vol
229,588
229,588
52-wk High
$8.15
$8.15
52-wk Low
$4.94
$4.94
- My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Part 2
- NovaGold Resources, Inc 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- NOVAGOLD's (NG) CEO Greg Lang on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Part 1
- NovaGold Resources (NG) Presents At 2017 Precious Metals Summit - Slideshow
- Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update