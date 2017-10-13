Edition:
United States

NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

NG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$5.16
Open
$5.14
Day's High
$5.22
Day's Low
$5.14
Volume
80,195
Avg. Vol
229,588
52-wk High
$8.15
52-wk Low
$4.94

Market Views

» More NG.TO Market Views